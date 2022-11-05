Left Menu

Soccer-England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with injury

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:10 IST
Soccer-England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with injury
Representative image

England and Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar after scans showed he had 'significant' damage to his hamstring, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

"Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup," Chelsea said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

