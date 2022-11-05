Left Menu

"Wishing for many more partnerships with you": Suryakumar Yadav greets Virat Kohli on his birthday

Suryakumar and Virat have had some really good partnerships recently including in the T20 World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:29 IST
"Wishing for many more partnerships with you": Suryakumar Yadav greets Virat Kohli on his birthday
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. (Photo- Suryakumar Yadav Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Suryakumar Yadav, India's latest T20I batting sensation extended birthday wishes to star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday. Suryakumar said that he is "wishing for many, many more partnerships" with Virat.

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhau Wishing for many many more partnerships with you! #SurVir," tweeted Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar and Virat have had some really good partnerships recently.

They had a hard-hitting 98-run stand against Hong Kong in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 with Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar (68*) scoring match-winning fifties. During Australia's recent tour of India in September, they both had a 104-run stand in just 62 balls which helped India chase 187-run target in the third and T20I and win the series. Kohli finished with 63 runs and Suryakumar scored 69 runs.

Later in the series against South Africa at home in the second T20I in October, the duo put up a 102-run stand in just 40 balls which helped India post a match-winning total of 237/3 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar scored 61 of 22 balls while Kohli finished unbeaten on 49*. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, they had a 95-run stand in just 48 balls which helped India post 179/2 in their 20 overs against Netherlands. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 51 of 25 balls while Virat scored 62 of 44 balls. India won the match by 56 runs.

The two leading Indian batsmen have continue to partner well in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in this tournament. usal Mendis, Sri Lankan opener is top scorer in the tournament with 223 runs. Suryakumar has also scored 164 runs in four innings at an average of 54.66 with two half-centuries.

Both will be seen in action against Zimbabwe in India's final Group stage match of the tournament on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022