Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Haaland resumes normal service as City go top, Leeds win thriller

Manchester City's Erling Haaland resumed normal service after missing his side's last two games when his stoppage-time penalty gave the 10-man champions a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham to move top of the Premier League on Saturday. The Norwegian phenomenon, who came off the bench, took his total to 18 Premier League goals for the season as City overcame having Joao Cancelo sent off in the 26th minute.

NBA roundup: Short-handed Warriors cap 0-5 trip

Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night. Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum added 20 points each, Zion Williamson scored 16 and Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado had 10 points each.

Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record

Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday. The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Soccer-Lopetegui is a great coach, says Wolves skipper Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves welcomed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager but warned that the Midlands club needed to arrest their slide before the Spaniard officially takes over. A 3-2 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday left Wolves second-from-bottom in the Premier League table with 10 points from 14 games and only eight goals scored.

Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday. Alcaraz retired injured during his quarter-final match against Holger Rune on Friday after he received medical treatment for an abdominal strain.

Soccer-Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with Almeria win

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique's who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week. Barca, who won with second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong, climbed to the top of the standings on 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand and will visit Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

NBA-Nike suspends ties with Kyrie Irving, cancels next shoe release

Nike Inc. on Friday suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. The Nets had already suspended Irving at least five games after he stopped short of fully disavowing the documentary on two occasions. Irving later issued a more fulsome apology late on Thursday for promoting a project he said contained "false anti-Semitic statements."

Soccer-Maddison-inspired Leicester win at Everton to climb out of bottom three

Leicester City secured a hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes created by the outstanding James Maddison as the Foxes moved out of the Premier League relegation zone at Goodison Park on Saturday. The victory moved Leicester, who started the day in 18th spot, up to 13th on 14 points after 14 games, level on points with Everton but two places above them on goal difference.

Figure skating-Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win GP event

Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek became the oldest athlete to win a figure skating Grand Prix competition, at the age of 39, when she took first place with Maxime Deschamps in the pairs event in Angers, France, on Saturday. Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps topped the podium with an overall score of 185.84 in the Grand Prix de France and qualified for the GP final in Turin on Dec. 8-11.

Tennis-Djokovic fights past Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final against Rune

Reigning Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set epic on Saturday to set up a title clash with Holger Rune, who reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final after a comfortable win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic won his eighth straight match against Tsitsipas but needed more than two hours to seal a 6-2 3-6 7-6(4) victory, keeping alive a 13-match unbeaten run as well as his hopes of clinching a seventh title in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)