Stuart Binny joins New York Strikers for upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10

With the sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10 less than a month away, the excitement for the tournament is reaching a fever pitch. The New York Strikers, who are one of the new teams in this season, announced that Indian cricketer Stuart Binny has joined their squad. The 38-year-old, who boasts of the best bowling figures in ODI cricket for an Indian with figures 6/4 against Bangladesh, has for long been regarded as one of the better partnership breakers in white-ball cricket.

Binny, who comes from a cricketing family, is vastly experienced in white-ball cricket and has turned out for the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The all-rounder is also a very handy batter in the second phase of the innings and holds the ability to score at a good pace, which is undoubtedly going to benefit the New York Strikers in the dynamic Abu Dhabi T10 season. A veteran of over 300 games across formats, Binny joins the likes of Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan and Wahab Riaz in what promises to be a fantastic fortnight of cricket in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Stuart Binny said in a statement by his team, "I am happy to be joining the New York Strikers, and hope to make a significant impact in their journey of going global. The squad is full of very exciting white-ball cricketers and I will do everything possible to put my best foot forward. We want our fans to have a good time when they come to watch us play." New York Strikers' Team Owner Sagar Khanna said, "Stuart Binny brings to the side a lot of experience and having played for many years in the IPL, I am confident his knowledge of the game will help the New York Strikers. He is explosive with the bat and ball, that is exactly what we need at the New York Strikers for our debut season."

Season 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 kicks off on November 23 with the New York Strikers taking on the Bangla Tigers in the opening game at 4 pm local time. Squad: Kieron Pollard (icon, c), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Wahab Riaz, Stuart Binny, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Hartley, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Izharulhaq Naveed. (ANI)

