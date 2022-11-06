Nishna finishes 46th at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific, Taipei's Huang records stunning win

A triple bogey on the closing hole spoilt her card as India's Nishna Patel managed a four-over 76 on the final round to sign off tied 46th at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship on Sunday.

The 16-year-old schoolgirl from Mumbai was fighting with 1-over till she arrived for her final hole, the ninth. She tripled bogeyed it to end with a four day total of eight-over 296.

''A disappointing finish, but still a good experience,'' said Nishna, the only Indian to make the cut. The other five Indian girls -- Avani Prashanth, Kriti Chowhan, Sifat Sagoo, Mannat Brar and Ceerat Kang -- were all at the grounds to see some terrific final day action, and had earlier missed the cut.

The small but compact 17-year-old Ting-Hsuan Huang, who has often come good at crucial moments in her short but impressive career, stunned the local Thais with a terrific display on the last seven holes to win the championship on Sunday.

Huang (69) finished 11-under at the Waterside course of the Siam Country Club, while Thai Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (75) was 9-under to sign off at second place.

Three players, Lee Hyosong (66), Japan's Yuna Araki (69) and Rianne Mikhaela Malixi (72), with former Asia No. 1 pro and her coach, Rick Gibson, on the bag finished in a tie for third.

Huang, who likes being called 'Tiffany Huang' and carries a yardage book with that name, started the final round as part of a four-way lead at 8-under. Playing with home favourites, the top ranked Thai Natthakritta, and the little-known 22nd-ranked Thai Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Huang produced smart golf.

She stayed composed even as Natthakritta consistently out drove her, sometimes by as much as 50 yards. The final charge began with a hole-out from the bunker on the Par-3 12th, where Natthakritta bogeyed and Suvichaya double bogeyed.

Huang built on it and steadily moved up to take sole lead. When Natthakritta missed a four-putt birdie on 18th, Huang holed her birdie putt, just inside that distance, for a two-shot win.

Huang's final flourish included four birdies against one eagle in the last seven holes as the lead group finished in the rain. Earlier, co-leader Suvichaya (75) with two doubles and a bogey in the last seven holes, collapsed and ended tied for ninth, alongside Mizuki Hashimoto, the defending champion and 36-hole leader.

The top world ranked player in the field, Saki Baba (66), after modest 73-70-73 on first three days, fired a little too late and ended in a three-way tie with Lim Jiyoo, one of the four overnight co-leaders, and another Chinese Taipei player, Lu Hsin-Yu (69) at 6-under.

The win gives Huang starting spots in two Major championships in 2023 – the AIG Women’s Open and the Amundi Evian Championship – besides the Hana Financial Group Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

''I was nervous but I just played my game,'' said Huang. ''I am thrilled that I will be going to the Women's Open and the Evian Championship and to Augusta.'' Huang carries an impressive track record. She was fourth at the recent World Junior Girls championship; was tied third in individual standings at Queen Sirikit Cup (the topper was 2021 WAAP winner, Mizuki Hashimoto).

In July this year, she won the North & South Amateurs, played over three courses at the Pinehurst. She topped the Chinese Taipei trials for the 2023 Asian Games and won the Annika Sorenstam Invitational in 2019. She also has a bunch of Top-10 finishes in pro events on the competitive Chinese Taipei pro Tour, including a runner-up finish at Taiwan Mobile Ladies Open.

