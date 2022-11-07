Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third

Goalkeeper Rui Patrizio saved Roma from conceding their second goal in the 72nd minute when Anderson struck from the edge of the box but the Portugal international clawed away the ball. Lazio rose to third on 27 points, level with Atalanta in fourth and two behind second-placed AC Milan.

Soccer-Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third
Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.

Roma could have levelled four minutes later when Nicolo Zaniolo's superb lofted strike flew above helpless Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel but hit the crossbar. Goalkeeper Rui Patrizio saved Roma from conceding their second goal in the 72nd minute when Anderson struck from the edge of the box but the Portugal international clawed away the ball.

Lazio rose to third on 27 points, level with Atalanta in fourth and two behind second-placed AC Milan. Roma are fifth on 25 points. Jose Mourinho's men next travel to Sassuolo on Wednesday while Lazio host Monza on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

