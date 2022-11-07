Left Menu

Soccer-Hasenhuettl not worried about Southampton future as pressure mounts

Southampton are 18th in the standings on 12 points from 14 games after a sixth defeat in nine matches, having spurned a number of opportunities against Newcastle and ultimately being punished for it in clinical fashion. "I'm never concerned, I always try to do my job," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 01:02 IST
Soccer-Hasenhuettl not worried about Southampton future as pressure mounts
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Ralph Hasenhuettl said he was not concerned about his future at Southampton despite the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday. Southampton are 18th in the standings on 12 points from 14 games after a sixth defeat in nine matches, having spurned a number of opportunities against Newcastle and ultimately being punished for it in clinical fashion.

"I'm never concerned, I always try to do my job," Hasenhuettl told reporters. "I have taken a lot of decisions in my job since I'm here. The good thing is, I don't have to take this one." After four straight defeats, Southampton had strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and desperately needed a response against Newcastle, but they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Southampton have only won once since the start of September - a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth - and Hasenhuettl conceded he did not see a way out of the slump in form. "At the moment, no," he said. "I cannot say the effort was not there. Until the last minute we tried and we put in a lot of effort on the pitch.

"You cannot say the team is not fighting for it, but in the moment we are not taking the reward for the effort on the pitch. "It's a reflection of what we've done so far. It has not been good enough."

Southampton host Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup in midweek and will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday in their last fixture before the league pauses for the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022