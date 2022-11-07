Soccer-Man City post record revenue, profit in 2021-22 season

Premier League champions Manchester City drew the highest-ever revenue and profit in the club's history following the 2021-22 season, the club announced on Monday. City are now ranked the second most valuable brand in world soccer according to the latest Brand Finance report, rising above local rivals Manchester United for the first time.

It makes them the highest ranked Premier League club, with only Real Madrid ranked as having a more valuable brand. They posted revenue of 613 million pounds ($702 million) -- up 43.2 million pounds from last year -- and a record profit of 41.7 million pounds, thanks in part to fans returning to the Etihad Stadium after matches were played without fans in the stadium during most of the previous season due to anti-COVID restrictions, the club said in its annual report.

"As we reflect on the 2021-22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said. "We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our club is committed to accomplish so much more."

City added that the 67.7 million profit City generated from the transfer of players' registrations took the total above 250 million pounds over the last five years, with the figure set to grow even further in 2022-23. "Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth it generates," Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano said.

"... More fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City." Pep Guardiola's side won the league title by a point from Liverpool on a thrilling final day of the campaign last season. They also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

($1 = 0.8724 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)