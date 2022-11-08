Left Menu

Rugby-Adams, Cuthbert return to Wales training ahead of Argentina clash

Wings Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert have returned to training with Wales ahead of their second autumn international, against Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday, officials have confirmed.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:04 IST
Wings Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert have returned to training with Wales ahead of their second autumn international, against Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday, officials have confirmed. The pair missed the 55-23 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday but are in contention to play against the South Americans, who stunned England at Twickenham last weekend and will provide another stern test.

The return of Adams could see him potentially fill in at fullback, with Leigh Halfpenny ruled again out through injury and Gareth Anscombe, who played in the number 15 jersey against the All Blacks, likely to move to his more familiar flyhalf position. Coach Wayne Pivac must also do without injured flanker Tommy Reffell, who hurt his ribs against New Zealand. Pivac will name his team on Thursday.

