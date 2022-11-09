Amandeep, Vani join Tvesa and Diksha at Aramco Series in Jeddah

Hero Women's Indian Open runners-up Amandeep Drall and the talented Vani Kapoor will look to put up a good show when they make their debut at the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia beginning here on Thursday.

The final event of the Aramco Series and also the penultimate event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season, will see no less than four Indians.

Besides Amandeep and Vani, Diksha Dagar, who has been part of the winning team once in 2021 and the LET regular Tvesa Malik are also in the field.

Amandeep had finished tied second at the USD 400,000 event in India, while Vani signed off at tied eighth at the same event. The duo will look to continue their good run here.

For Tvesa, this is the final shot at getting into the Tour Championship in Spain, for which Diksha, Amandeep and Vani have already booked their places.

Olivia Cowan, who clinched her maiden title with a win in India, and has no less than 27 top-10 finishes on the LET, is looking forward to playing at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Cowan was runner-up at the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah in 2021.

''It was only two weeks ago that I won, and I was obviously waiting a long time for this win. I came close a few times and had to take some knock-backs, but I think you learn from them. I wouldn't say so I feel pressure,'' Cowan said.

''I had a good week in India, I came out on top, but this is a new week, and anything can happen. There are great players here, and all I want to do is just continue what I did in India and have fun playing golf. If I end up at the top in the end, that's great.'' The Aramco Team Series – Jeddah will see an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament take place alongside a 36-hole Team event with each tournament having a prize pool of USD 500,000.

England's Georgia Hall, who is ninth in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, returns to the scene of her victory having won the earlier edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Defending champion of the Individual tournament Pia Babnik is back looking for more success in Jeddah as are England's Bronte Law and Belgium's Manon De Roey, who won the Individual events in London and Bangkok, respectfully.

There are 11 winners from the 2022 LET season, who will be searching for another title with seven of the top 10 in the Race to Costa del Sol also competing, while there is a return to professional competition for European Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen.

