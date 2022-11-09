T20 WC Stats: Pakistan's road to final

Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup final for the third time following their win over New Zealand in the first semifinal here on Wednesday.

PTI takes a look at Pakistan's journey to the title clash and a few interesting stats related to the Babar Azam-led side.

ROAD TO FINAL ========== Super 12 Stage: Pakistan lost to India by four wickets.

Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets.

Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L Method).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

PAST FINALS ======== Pakistan lost to India by five runs in 2007 edition final in Johannesburg.

Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in 2009 final at Lord's. OTHER STATS ========= Pakistan's highest score so far in the tournament is 185 for 9 against South Africa in Sydney on November 3.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's 105-run opening stand against New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday was the best partnership for the first wicket in this tournament.

