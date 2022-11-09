Left Menu

T20 WC Stats: Pakistan's road to final

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:14 IST
T20 WC Stats: Pakistan's road to final
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup final for the third time following their win over New Zealand in the first semifinal here on Wednesday.

PTI takes a look at Pakistan's journey to the title clash and a few interesting stats related to the Babar Azam-led side.

ROAD TO FINAL ========== Super 12 Stage: Pakistan lost to India by four wickets.

Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets.

Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L Method).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

PAST FINALS ======== Pakistan lost to India by five runs in 2007 edition final in Johannesburg.

Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in 2009 final at Lord's. OTHER STATS ========= Pakistan's highest score so far in the tournament is 185 for 9 against South Africa in Sydney on November 3.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's 105-run opening stand against New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday was the best partnership for the first wicket in this tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022