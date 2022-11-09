Left Menu

Tennis-Bencic leads Switzerland past Italy, Slovakia beat Belgium

Earlier, Viktoria Kuzmova and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova won their singles ties to help secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium in their final Group B tie. Kuzmova had lost to Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday but bagged a valuable doubles point with Tereza Mihalikova, and she carried that momentum into her powerful 6-2 7-6(7) win over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:35 IST
Tennis-Bencic leads Switzerland past Italy, Slovakia beat Belgium
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Belinda Bencic led Switzerland to victory over Italy in their opening Billie Jean King Cup tie on Wednesday while Slovakia bounced back from a tough loss to Australia to defeat Belgium and get their campaign back on track. Olympic champion Bencic, the world number 12, saw off Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-3 to secure the Group A tie for Switzerland after Jil Teichmann saved a match point en route to her thrilling 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Bencic returned to court half an hour later to team up with Teichmann and wrap up a flawless day for last year's finalists as they beat Paolini and Martina Trevisan 7-6(5) 6-1 to complete a 3-0 sweep. Earlier, Viktoria Kuzmova and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova won their singles ties to help secure a 2-1 victory over Belgium in their final Group B tie.

Kuzmova had lost to Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday but bagged a valuable doubles point with Tereza Mihalikova, and she carried that momentum into her powerful 6-2 7-6(7) win over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium. Schmiedlova sealed the tie for Slovakia in a tenacious 5-7 6-2 6-3 win over Maryna Zanevska before the doubles pairing of Elise Mertens and Kirsten Flipkens got Belgium on the board with a crushing 6-0 6-3 win over Kuzmova and Mihalikova.

The competition, formerly called the Fed Cup, was renamed in honour of the 12-times American Grand Slam champion and restructured into a format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title. The United States will take on Poland in Group D while Spain face Kazakhstan in Group C later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022