Soccer-Mallorca sink sorry Atletico Madrid 1-0

Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca's winner in the 16th minute, after Antonio Sanchez fired a long-range shot that Jan Oblak palmed away to the right before Jaume Costa set up the Kosovo striker to tap in to the empty net. Atletico, who were eliminated from European competition last week, fell from third to sixth in the LaLiga standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Cadiz on Thursday and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 04:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 04:02 IST
Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca on Wednesday to continue their poor form, having won only one of their last seven games in all competitions. Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca's winner in the 16th minute, after Antonio Sanchez fired a long-range shot that Jan Oblak palmed away to the right before Jaume Costa set up the Kosovo striker to tap in to the empty net.

Atletico, who were eliminated from European competition last week, fell from third to sixth in the LaLiga standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Cadiz on Thursday and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona. Unbeaten in the last four matches, Mallorca climbed to 10th on 19 points.

