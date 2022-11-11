Gravel Biking: Best Accessories to Ensure Comfort and Speed

Riding a gravel bike for the first time is an exhilarating experience that will stick with you for a lifetime. The feeling of gravel on your tires prompts the rider's vigilance in control and steering.

The stones can, however, cause injury to an inexperienced rider as it is much harder to maintain a good speed, especially while negotiating corners. Due to vibrations caused by the same, riding a bike can be uncomfortable too.

Bike manufacturing companies have added various accessories to your bike to enhance your comfort and speed. Here are a few accessories you can add to your gravel bikes.

Mudguards

Mudguards ensure that your gravel tires are free of mud during the rainy season. They also protect you from being sprayed with dirt. And that you are not stuck, your tires are not too muddy when you clean, and crucial components are kept dry, prolonging their lifespan.

Depending on your taste and experience, you can pick between fixed and clip-on mudguards. They can also be installed on either the front or back wheel. The guards also come in different widths and colors to suit your preference.

That said, make sure that the mudguard you install has a good clearance between it and the wheels to prevent the accumulation of mud that will give the tires a hard time when moving.

Tire Inserts

Even with great treads on your tire, your gravel bike is still susceptible to punctures due to the sharp gravel. To make punctures less stressful, bike manufacturers have devised tire inserts, typically liners made of foam or plastic placed inside tubeless tires.

The inserts enhance the bike's ability to keep riding on fire roads, even after a puncture, without having to stop and fix it. The inserts also contribute immensely to your bike's control as you can lower the bike's air pressure during pumping. Additionally, these accessories are easy to install and can be reused, which makes them top on the list of accessories you should get.

Repair Tool Kits

A Repair tool kit is an essential accessory to your gravel bike, coming in handy during a puncture. The kit includes spare tubes, grease, glue, screwdrivers, a pump, wrenches, and duct tape.

The repair kit often provides temporary solutions to your bike problems as you find a more permanent solution. The equipment is also very portable and does not put much weight pressure on your bike.

Repair kits are also relatively cheap to acquire. Investing in a quality kit with excellent tools for use would be best.

A Cycling Computer

If you are unfamiliar with the cycling route, a cycling computer should ease your mind. The computer has GPS tracking that allows you to get back on your desired path when lost and guide you on the shortest and longest routes.

A cycling computer also records the trails you've covered, the mileage, the speed, and all other juicy details to help you advance in gravel biking.

Additionally, cycling computers can be easily connected to bike apps via Bluetooth, proving a sweet deal for professional riders. If you want to play some music, then go ahead; these computers provide features for this.

Dropper Posts

Dropper posts benefit bikers by allowing them to adjust their seats as quickly as possible. The posts work using either hydraulic or mechanical power to push the lever, thereby adding or removing your weight which readjusts the seat.

The post will even allow you to lower your seat and your center of gravity, allowing you to perform tricks such as carving and popping. Having a gravel bike with this feature can help the rider pedal more efficiently and make it easier for you to ascend on hills more efficiently too.

To select the right dropper post, you need to remember the diameter of your seat post, the length, and the amount of travel you wish your bike to have.

Handlebars

Unlike traditional bikes fitted with seat post levers, gravel e-bike bars are equipped with handlebars that help the rider maintain grip and control over his bike.

The handlebars are made in a non-flared design to prevent fast and uncontrolled angling of the brakes, which could lead to accidents. Therefore, they can neutralize the controls by using acupuncture techniques to create pressure points on the gripping hands and provide excellent hand positioning that promotes ergonomics when negotiating corners or making descents.

Gravel Cycling Kit

This kit encompasses gear that a rider wears during gravel biking. Such equipment will include a gilet that is excellent for bad weather. You will not have to worry about rain and mud as the gilet is waterproof and does not weigh heavily on the rider.

Cycling shoes are also great accessories to invest in as they are lightweight and provide much-needed grip to the pedals. It will, in turn, help with the speed and control of your gravel bike, not to mention its comfort.

Backpacks

If you plan on going for long biking adventures, consider bike backpacks to carry some supplies. You can use the bag for camping equipment, extra layers of clothing, snacks, and even your identification documents.

Most of these bags are made of nylon, which makes them waterproof. The bags are also cheap to purchase and will not overload your bike during your ride.

A Bell and Torch

A bell will help you signal at people or moving vehicles, which will prevent accidents. A torch is used as a signal, especially at night, and is also used to help the rider see where he is going. Although these accessories are borrowed from traditional bikes, they are helpful even with gravel bikes.

Final Thoughts

If you have a gravel bike, you must consider the necessary accessories to make your riding experiences comfortable and maintain a reasonable speed.

Accessories such as repair kits, riding gear, and GPS computers are essential due to their life-saving capabilities. It is, therefore, wise to buy them together with the bike. You can get them from your local bike shop.

