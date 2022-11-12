Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand stun short-handed favourites England to win World Cup

A hat-trick from hooker Amy Cokayne off the rolling maul and tries from flanker Marlie Packer and fullback Ellie Kildunne had kept England ahead for all but 15 of the 80 minutes.

Winger Ayesha Leti-l'iga scored a try nine minutes from time to give New Zealand a 34-31 victory over England in a thriller of a World Cup final on Saturday as the Black Ferns claimed a sixth world title at a packed Eden Park. England played for more than two thirds of the match with 14 women after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle but still looked on course for a 31st successive victory with a two-point lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Centre Stacey Fluhler chased a chip through and offloaded in the tackle to Leti-l'iga to put New Zealand in front for only the second time and the Black Ferns held on to stun the tournament favourites.

