Left Menu

Jay Shah to head Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee of ICC

The international cricket governing body's Finance and Commercial Affairs committee takes major policy decisions of ICC and is the second most powerful unit of global body after their board.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:59 IST
Jay Shah to head Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee of ICC
Jay Shah (Photo: ANI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has added another feather to his cap as he has been elected the Chair of the Finance and Commercial Affairs committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The international cricket governing body's Finance and Commercial Affairs committee takes major policy decisions of ICC and is the second most powerful unit of global body after their board.

Close on the heels of his unanimous election as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on March 19, 2022, and induction on April 11 this year into the ICC Cricket Committee, Jay Shah was on Saturday elected unopposed to the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee at an ICC Board meeting, sources said. Jay Shah has been appointed to Head the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs (ICC F&CA) Committee as the Member Board Representative.

The ICC Cricket Committee is a sub-committee of the ICC's chief executives committee (CEC). The ICC F&CA committee not only decides on ICC's annual budget, but is also the committee that determines the revenue sharing model, sponsorship and various rights deals for a particular cycle making it not only one of the most coveted sub-committee's in the ICC's chief executive committees but also amongst the most critical committees. sources said.

More than a week prior to this weekend's ICC Board meetings in Melbourne, the BCCI team, led by Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, arrived in Australia. Dhumal will be a member of the chief executives' committee, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC board unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body on Saturday. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, BCCI, replacing Sourav Ganguly earlier in October after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post and ended Sourav Ganguly's stint as BCCI President after three long years.

Jay Shah continued to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar was appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla was declared as the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia was chosen as the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal was appointed as the IPL Chairman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022