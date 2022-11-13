Left Menu

Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to KKR

The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021.

Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to KKR
Defending champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season.

The Titans had bought Ferguson for Rs 10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. The Kiwi played 13 matches for the side and picked 12 wickets that included a four-wicket haul. The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the previous edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy, but the 20-year-old did not play any game last season.

