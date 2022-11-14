Soccer-Former Brazil coach Scolari retires from management
Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who guided them to victory at the 2002 World Cup, announced his retirement from management on Sunday. Scolari, who took over at Brazilian Serie A side Athletico Paranaense earlier May, made the announcement after they won 3-0 against Botafogo on Sunday in their last clash of the 2022 season, to finish sixth in the standings. "I'm retiring as a manager.
"I'm retiring as a manager. I'm appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I'll be the technical director," Scolari told Furacao Live. Scolari managed Brazil on two occasions -- from 2001-2002, when he took them to their fifth and most recent world title, and again between 2012-2014, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.
At club level, Scolari won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio back in 1995 and Palmeiras in 1999, as well as the Brazilian Serie A title with both of those sides, in 1996 and 2018, respectively. He also coached Portugal (2003-2008) and Premier League side Chelsea (2008-2009), among others.
