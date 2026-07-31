Liverpool's Defensive Challenge Ahead of Premier League Kickoff

Liverpool faces a defensive challenge as key player Joe Gomez will miss the start of the Premier League. The 29-year-old sustained a muscle injury in a pre-season match against Sunderland, cutting short his participation.

‘Joe has a muscle injury,’ said head coach Andoni Iraola. 'It was clear since he complained straight away. Despite not being a severe injury, it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season.'

This injury setback means Liverpool, who are set to start their campaign against Newcastle United on August 23, will have to reshuffle their plans to cover for Gomez's absence.