Liverpool's Defensive Challenge Ahead of Premier League Kickoff

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is set to miss the start of the Premier League season due to a muscle injury he suffered in a pre-season match against Sunderland. Coach Andoni Iraola confirmed Gomez will be sidelined for several weeks, affecting Liverpool's defense as they prepare for the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:27 IST
Liverpool's Defensive Challenge Ahead of Premier League Kickoff
Joe Gomez
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool faces a defensive challenge as key player Joe Gomez will miss the start of the Premier League. The 29-year-old sustained a muscle injury in a pre-season match against Sunderland, cutting short his participation.

‘Joe has a muscle injury,’ said head coach Andoni Iraola. 'It was clear since he complained straight away. Despite not being a severe injury, it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season.'

This injury setback means Liverpool, who are set to start their campaign against Newcastle United on August 23, will have to reshuffle their plans to cover for Gomez's absence.

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