John Stones' New Chapter at Inter Milan

England defender John Stones has officially joined Inter Milan on a two-year contract, the club announced Thursday. The move comes after Stones' successful decade at Manchester City, where he amassed an impressive trophy collection.

During his time at City, Stones collected six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League title, and a Club World Cup victory. His experience and skills will now bolster Inter Milan's defense as they aim for continued success in Serie A.

Inter Milan confirmed that Stones, aged 32, has signed a contract valid until June 2028. While financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, excitement grows for Stones' debut in the Italian league. "After making history in Manchester, John Stones is ready for his next chapter at Inter," the club stated.