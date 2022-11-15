Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco's Marseille forward Harit injured ahead of World Cup

Morocco's Olympique de Marseille forward Amine Harit has sustained a knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, just over a week before the country's World Cup opener with Croatia. French media said he was likely to miss the World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 00:47 IST
Morocco's Olympique de Marseille forward Amine Harit has sustained a knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, just over a week before the country's World Cup opener with Croatia. "Harit, injured during the match against AS Monaco on Sunday, has suffered a sprain of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee," Marseille said in a statement.

The club did not give a timeline for the 25-year-old's recovery after he was carried off on a stretcher before the hour mark during Marseille's 3-2 win at Monaco. French media said he was likely to miss the World Cup.

The rest of the squad are due to join them once they are discharged by their respective clubs. Morocco kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 versus Croatia and also face Belgium and Canada in Group F.

