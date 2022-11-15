Left Menu

Asian Airgun C'ship: Shiva Narwal clinches gold in 10m air pistol

In the gold medal match, Shiva Narwal defeated Daehun Park of South Korea 17-13 to take the top spot on the podium.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:07 IST
Asian Airgun C'ship: Shiva Narwal clinches gold in 10m air pistol
Shiva Narwal (Photo: SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Shiva Narwal won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday, continuing India's gold blitz at the Asian Airgun Championship 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. In the gold medal match, Shiva Narwal defeated Daehun Park of South Korea 17-13 to take the top spot on the podium.

Shiva Narwal had earlier won the ranking round with a score of 253.7, beating out Daehun Park, who had a score of 250.2 as per the Olympics website. Vijayveer Sidhu of India, a two-time junior world champion in the 25-meter standard pistol, won the bronze after placing third with a score of 248.00 in the ranking round.

Meanwhile, the junior 10m air pistol competitors from the nation outperformed their seniors, winning both the gold and silver. After defeating Samrat Rana 17-13 in the championship match, Sagar Dangi took home the gold. Samrat Rana, however, had finished first in the ranking match with a score of 253.7. Sagar Dangi finished in second place with 248.6 points.

Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan, who placed third in the ranking round with a score of 248.0, completed the podium. Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, and Amit Sharma of India's men's youth 10m air pistol team defeated a Korean team 16-8 to win the event's gold medal later in the day.

India won its fourth gold medal of the day in the women's 10m air pistol youth competition as Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi, and Harnavdeep Kaur defeated yet another Korean trio 16-10 in the final. At the Daegu International Shooting Range, there are junior, youth, and senior air rifle and air pistol competitions as part of the airgun shooting championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022