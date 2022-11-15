Rugby-England recall Freeman to squad for All Blacks test

England recalled winger Tommy Freeman on Tuesday as head coach Eddie Jones stuck with a largely unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's test against New Zealand at Twickenham. Joe Cokanasiga is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in England's 52-13 win over Japan last weekend. The team will be announced on Thursday.

England will face the All Blacks for the first time since their 19-7 win over them in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. They finish their Autumn campaign against world champions South Africa on Nov. 26. New Zealand come into the match having defeated Scotland 31-23.

FORWARDS Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps)

Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60 caps)

David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps) Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72 caps)

Jack Willis (unattached, 5 caps) BACKS

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 99 caps) Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 70 caps) Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 50 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 15 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 48 caps) Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 119 caps)

