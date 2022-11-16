Left Menu

Delhi-based football academy ties up with Wolves

Delhi-based Young Star Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to promote football in India.YSA and Wolves share a vision which is the development of football. With the help of Wolves, we at Young Star Academy intend to revolutionize grassroots football, YSA said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Delhi-based Young Star Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to promote football in India.

''YSA and Wolves share a vision which is the development of football. With the help of Wolves, we at Young Star Academy intend to revolutionize grassroots football,'' YSA said in a release. ''The aim is to bridge the technical expertise gap between India and Europe and through this maximise sports participation among children irrespective of gender or economic background.'' The Wolves are current placed at the bottom of the table in the 20-team EPL standings.

