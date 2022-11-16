Delhi-based football academy ties up with Wolves
Delhi-based Young Star Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to promote football in India.YSA and Wolves share a vision which is the development of football. With the help of Wolves, we at Young Star Academy intend to revolutionize grassroots football, YSA said in a release.
''YSA and Wolves share a vision which is the development of football. With the help of Wolves, we at Young Star Academy intend to revolutionize grassroots football,'' YSA said in a release. ''The aim is to bridge the technical expertise gap between India and Europe and through this maximise sports participation among children irrespective of gender or economic background.'' The Wolves are current placed at the bottom of the table in the 20-team EPL standings.
