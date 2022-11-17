Left Menu

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher to leave Haas at end of F1 season

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-11-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:41 IST
German driver Mick Schumacher Image Credit: Twitter(@SchumacherMick)
German driver Mick Schumacher will leave Haas after the season ends in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

The move paves the way for Schumacher's older compatriot, Nico Hulkenberg, to replace the son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael alongside Denmark's Kevin Magnussen.

