Motor racing-Hulkenberg to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023
Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will make a Formula One comeback next season as the replacement for compatriot Mick Schumacher at Haas, the U.S.-owned team said in a statement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday.
Haas had earlier announced Schumacher's departure in a separate statement.
