Left Menu

Cricket-Indian board sacks selection panel after T20 World Cup exit

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team's defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week by sacking their senior selection committee on Friday. But it was the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee that was first to go.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:11 IST
Cricket-Indian board sacks selection panel after T20 World Cup exit

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team's defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week by sacking their senior selection committee on Friday. India were dumped out of the tournament in Australia after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England and Rohit Sharma's side was labelled "clueless" and "out of their depth" by former players, fans and the country's media.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri also said the team needed to appoint a new captain for the shortest format of the game. But it was the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee that was first to go. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men)," the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.

England won the Twenty20 title after beating Pakistan in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
2
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022