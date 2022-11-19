Basketball-U.S lose top spot in FIBA rankings after 12 years as Spain take over

Left Menu

The United States men's basketball team have been knocked off the top of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world rankings for the first time in over 12 years, with Spain taking over. Spain top the rankings with 758.6 points followed by the U.S. with 757.5 points.

The United States men's basketball team have been knocked off the top of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world rankings for the first time in over 12 years, with Spain taking over. Spain, who have enjoyed success in recent years including winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and FIBA EuroBasket 2022, lead the November table ahead of the U.S.

"It's not exactly a new title and it probably can't be maintained for too long, but it's something so unique, prestigious and historic that I feel tremendously proud of everyone who ... has contributed to it," Spain coach Sergio Scariolo tweeted. Spain top the rankings with 758.6 points followed by the U.S. with 757.5 points. Australia are third on 740.3 points.

The U.S. team had led the rankings since 2010.

