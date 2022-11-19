Biopics of women cricket icons motivate young girls: Harmanpreet

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:02 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said that biopics of women cricket icons motivate young girls who want to take up sports as a career.

Kaur, who was in Kolkata to attend a fashion show, said that if there is any proposal in the future for her biopic, she will think about it.

''Films such as 'Shabaash Mithu' motivate young girls to become cricketers or take up other sports as a career. We know how much hard work goes behind realising one's dreams. Such movies help the cause of women's cricket in India,'' Kaur told PTI.

'Shabaash Mithu' is former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj's biopic. Her character was essayed by actress Taapsee Pannu.

To a question on the possibility of her biopic, Kaur said, ''If there is any proposal in the future, I will think about it.'' ''But as of now, I haven't really thought about it,'' she said.

Kaur said that women's cricket has been getting a lot of support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is ''very encouraging for the girls''.

On women taking up sports as a career, Kaur said the mindset of Indian parents have changed and many of them are very supportive nowadays.

''The mindset of parents has changed. Women can now take up sports as a career. There is money and fame if you excel. Acceptance for sportswomen has increased substantially,'' she added.

