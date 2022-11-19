Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin starts the season with her 75th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin won the first race of the Alpine ski season in Levi, Finland, to secure the 75th World Cup victory of her career on Saturday.

Mikaela Shiffrin won the first race of the Alpine ski season in Levi, Finland, to secure the 75th World Cup victory of her career on Saturday. World Cup champion Shiffrin won the slalom in front of Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson (+0.16), with Petra Vlhova (+0.20) from Slovakia taking third place.

"It’s the first race of the season and I’m feeling good with my skiing, my skis felt amazing," the 27-year-old American said. "It was a nice feeling on the first run, I felt pretty good, but I was holding back a little bit.

"On the second run I made adjustments and it felt like a really good pace and tempo. I was strong and solid everywhere." It was Shiffrin's fifth victory on the Levi Black piste.

