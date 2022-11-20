FACTBOX-Soccer-Denmark v Tunisia World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
When: Tuesday Nov. 22, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET) Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Capacity: 40,000 Odds: Denmark win: 4/9 Tunisia win: 7/1 Draw: 16/5 Key stats: * Denmark qualified for the World Cup by winning nine of 10 matches and conceding only three goals. * Tunisia have failed to reach the knock out stage in their five previous World Cup appearances.
