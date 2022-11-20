Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Denmark v Tunisia World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

Key stats: * Denmark qualified for the World Cup by winning nine of 10 matches and conceding only three goals. * Tunisia have failed to reach the knock out stage in their five previous World Cup appearances.

Key stats: * Denmark qualified for the World Cup by winning nine of 10 matches and conceding only three goals.

* Tunisia have failed to reach the knock out stage in their five previous World Cup appearances. * In their five World Cup appearances, the Danes were knocked out at the group stage only once. Their best result was a quarter-final appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France.

* Tunisia have won only two of 15 matches at the World Cup. * Denmark held 2018 World Cup champions France to a 0-0 draw in the group stage of that tournament.

Previous meetings: * The teams have never previously met at the World Cup. Their last match was in 2002, when Denmark defeated Tunisia 2-1 in a friendly.

