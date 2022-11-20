Left Menu

Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath, Vanshaj among 8 more boxers to advance into quarters

Vishwanath (48kg) was up against Attrativo Salvatore of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance and showed his smart footwork and speed to convincingly win the bout 5-0. Vanshaj (63.5kg), who hails from Sonipat, faced Spain's Kakulov Enrique in the round-of-16 match. The Indian boxer displayed his power and technical superiority to blank his opponent 5-0 and move to the next round.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:16 IST
Indian boxer Vishwanath Suresh (Image: BFI media). Image Credit: ANI
Eight more Indian boxers, led by reigning Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj progressed into the quarter-final on the fifth day of the 2022 IBA Youth Men and Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Vishwanath (48kg) was up against Attrativo Salvatore of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal bout. Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance and showed his smart footwork and speed to convincingly win the bout 5-0.

Vanshaj (63.5kg), who hails from Sonipat, faced Spain's Kakulov Enrique in the round-of-16 match. The Indian boxer displayed his power and technical superiority to blank his opponent 5-0 and move to the next round. Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the other three men boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last-8 stage. Jadumani and Ashish got the better of Spain's Jimenez Asier and Pamisa Eijay of Philippines respectively while Deepak defeated Argentina's Leiva Antonio.

In the women's section, Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) won their respective bouts against Poland's Oliwia Zuzanna and Finland's Pia Jarvinen by RSC verdict and advanced to the quarter-final. In the 54kg pre-quarter final bout, Griviya Devi overcame Romania's Ana Maria Romantov's challenge to secure a 5-0 verdict in her favour.

Aman Rathore (67kg) was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side as he lost 2-3 to Iraq's Yousif Hussein in a close bout. Five Indians, including two men, will be in action in the last-16 stage on the sixth day of the tournament. Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg) and Mahak Sharma (66kg) will fight in the women's section.

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will take the ring in the men's section. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

