Rajiv, Senthil add six and two points in Asia Road Racing C'ship finale

Indias ace rider Rajiv Sethu added six points after finishing the final race of Asia Production 250cc AP250cc class of ARRC in the top 10 at Chang International Circuit here on Sunday.After starting on the grid at the 18th position, Rajiv moved up by a position in lap one itself.

PTI | Buriram | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

India's ace rider Rajiv Sethu added six points after finishing the final race of Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC in the top 10 at Chang International Circuit here on Sunday.

After starting on the grid at the 18th position, Rajiv moved up by a position in lap one itself. Taking advantage of the wet race and few crashes, he continued to gain positions and reached at 10th spot in Lap 8. From there on, he maintained positive momentum and crossed the chequered line at 10th position.

Senthil Kumar, on the other hand, scripted a massive recovery after going out of track in Lap 2 following his seventh position start. Senthil finished the race at 14th position, securing two points.

After the final round, Rajiv closed the championship with 37 points, finishing in the top 15, while Senthil ended with 13 points. Overall, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India closed the season in top-10.

''Today was the final race and I had no option other than delivering my best. With the wind and rainy weather, all our proportions and mathematics got changed. My focus was not to rush but maintain a steady position in the race,'' Rajiv said in a release.

''From my previous experience and training, I countered all the challenges and achieved points and positions for the team. Taking all the learnings home, I shall be practicing more and creating new strategies to mark another achievement for the team.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

