Soccer-Chelsea go top of WSL, Arsenal lose to Man United

Manchester City, who beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday, are fourth on 15 points, three ahead of Aston Villa, who coasted to a 3-1 win over Reading on Sunday thanks to a Rachel Daly hat-trick. There was late drama at the bottom of the table as Rachel Furness struck two minutes into stoppage time to give 10th-placed Liverpool a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, while bottom side Leicester City conceded in the 88th minute in a 1-0 defeat by West Ham United.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 01:01 IST
Chelsea scored three times in the first half as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday, making the most of Arsenal's shock defeat by Manchester United.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring for Chelsea before Erin Cuthbert celebrated her contract extension with a superb goal, and Guro Reiten added a third from the penalty spot to send the Blues top on 21 points from eight games. Arsenal looked to have done enough when they came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against Manchester United on Saturday, but an 85th-minute goal by substitute Martha Turner put the visitors level and they snatched all three points when Katie Zelem scored in stoppage time.

Arsenal ended the weekend in second place on 18 points, ahead of United on goal difference, and both teams have a game in hand over Chelsea. Manchester City, who beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday, are fourth on 15 points, three ahead of Aston Villa, who coasted to a 3-1 win over Reading on Sunday thanks to a Rachel Daly hat-trick.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

