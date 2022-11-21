Focus on improving drag-flicking and goalkeeping skills: HI to member units

Left Menu

The drag-flicking technique has become one of the most thrilling aspects of modern hockey.

In a bid to create a pool of specialist drag-flickers and goalkeepers, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has asked members units to start programs focussing on talent scouting and coaching towards these two key areas of the game.

The former India skipper highlighted the need to develop a talent pool of young athletes specialised in these two skills.

''The drag-flicking technique has become one of the most thrilling aspects of modern hockey. The joy of a well-coordinated penalty corner with the ball being dragged at the speed of a bullet going past the wall of defenders always emerges as one of the most exciting aspects of the sport,'' Tirkey said in his correspondence to members units.

''Similarly, there is a growing importance of having a well-trained and agile goalkeeper. India's recent success in major international tournaments can be attributed to PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia who have played their roles with utmost professionalism.

''Drag-flickers and goalkeepers at the junior level still need vast improvement in their game skills. Hence, there is a growing need for specialised coaching across these disciplines at the academies.'' HI has already initiated a process of scouting talent from a young age and with the support of the hockey academies and sports hostels, the federation has decided to support training and selection of these athletes for national programs.

The coaches engaged for this initiative will train zonal teams selected during inter-zonal tournaments. The coaches will also get a chance to enhance their own skills as part of this program.

