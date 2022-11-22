Left Menu

Soccer-Dolberg to lead Danish line in World Cup opener with Tunisia

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand has placed his faith in striker Kasper Dolberg to lead the line in their opening World Cup Group D game against Tunisia on Tuesday. The 25-year-old, who hasn't scored since joining Sevilla on loan from French side Nice, got the nod and will line up in front of playmaker Christian Eriksen, who is making his first appearance at a major finals since suffering a heart attack on the field against Finland at Euro 2020.

Soccer-Dolberg to lead Danish line in World Cup opener with Tunisia
Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand has placed his faith in striker Kasper Dolberg to lead the line in their opening World Cup Group D game against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who hasn't scored since joining Sevilla on loan from French side Nice, got the nod and will line up in front of playmaker Christian Eriksen, who is making his first appearance at a major finals since suffering a heart attack on the field against Finland at Euro 2020. Tunisia make four changes from the team that lost 5-1 to Brazil in their final pre-World Cup friendly, with Danish-based players Anis Ben Slimane and Issam Jebali both in the starting line-up, but experienced attacker Wahbi Khazri is on the bench.

Following are the teams for Tuesday's World Cup Group D opener between Denmark and Tunisia. Denmark:

Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen Tunisia:

Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali

