Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski's World Cup goals will come, says Poland coach

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz felt for his star player Robert Lewandowski who failed to convert a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday but believes the experienced striker will come good at the World Cup. Lewandowski missed a penalty - and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal - in a match that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 01:26 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski's World Cup goals will come, says Poland coach

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz felt for his star player Robert Lewandowski who failed to convert a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday but believes the experienced striker will come good at the World Cup.

Lewandowski missed a penalty - and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal - in a match that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina. "These things happen," Michniewicz told a news conference.

"Great players haven't been scoring at great tournaments for as long I can remember. Zico, Socrates, Platini, Maradona - from those championships I remember - but also many other great footballers." This seems of little consolation, however, as the 34-year-old Lewandowski, likely playing at his second and last World Cup, missed one of his best chances to score on football's biggest stage.

"You could see he was feeling down about the situation, it was all fresh," Michniewicz said. "We had a screen in the dressing-room that showed replays from the match and, among other situations, the penalty kick. Robert looked at it, analysed it.

"I told him I felt very sorry for him, because I know what a captain feels when he doesn't score in a match that doesn't end in a win." Michniewicz added that on the eve of the game, in training, the Barcelona striker practised penalties.

"He took them against our goalkeepers and all the spot-kicks went in," he said. "I think he himself has to digest it ... He will know best how to handle this situation. I as a coach, we as a team will support him but I know that he will still help us a lot in this tournament.

"I hope that in the next opportunities that lie ahead of him he will convert them into goals." Poland and Lewandowski will bid for their first World Cup goal in the next game against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022