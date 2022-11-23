Left Menu

Cricket-Wright appointed England men's selector

Sussex said in a separate statement that Wright was retiring from professional cricket after more than 400 matches for the club across all formats.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 05:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 05:07 IST
Cricket-Wright appointed England men's selector
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright was appointed England men's selector on Tuesday after announcing the end of his playing career. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Wright, currently coaching Auckland Cricket in New Zealand, would take up the role at the end of March 2023 ahead of the English season.

He will work with men's cricket managing director Rob Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player identification lead David Court and the red and white-ball coaches and captains to select squads and teams. "With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars," said Key.

Wright, 37, played 101 times for England between 2007-14 and said he was excited with the Ashes and 50-over World Cup on the horizon next year. Sussex said in a separate statement that Wright was retiring from professional cricket after more than 400 matches for the club across all formats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022