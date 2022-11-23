Left Menu

Soccer-France's Hernandez out of World Cup with knee injury

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:07 IST
Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign is over after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday, the French football federation said.

The FFF confirmed to Reuters an earlier report from L'Equipe that said that Hernandez suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury and that he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament. Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia.

France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

