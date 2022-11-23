Left Menu

TIMELINE-A short history of Manchester United's ownership

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was considering new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League soccer club. ** 2000 - London shares touch record high of 450p as club enjoys on-field success and amid ownership speculation. ** 1999 - British government blocks a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch-controlled BSkyB.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:19 IST
TIMELINE-A short history of Manchester United's ownership

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was considering new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League soccer club. The popular but underperforming club is no stranger to ownership tussles and the rough and tumble of financial markets.

The club's New York-listed shares jumped as much as 19% after Sky News reported the plans on Tuesday, now valuing the club at $2.46 billion. Here are some financial milestones from the club's history:

** Nov. 22, 2022 - The club says the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on a process that could lead to a partial sale or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment. ** Aug. 17, 2022 - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying the club, a source tells Reuters.

** Aug. 16, 2022 - Elon Musk tweets: "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," before later explaining it was a joke. ** 2021 - Britain's Daily Mirror reports the Glazers, facing growing fan discontent, were prepared to sell for offers in excess of 4 billion pounds ($4.8 billion).

** 2012 - Lists on the New York Stock Exchange, raising about $233 million for a valuation of $2.3 billion ** 2011 - Club mulls stock market listings in Hong Kong or Singapore, but puts plans on hold amid market turmoil

** 2005 - Glazer family wins control with a leveraged buyout that valued the club at 790 million pounds. ** 2003 - U.S. sports tycoon Malcolm Glazer begins building a stake.

** 2001 - Irish racing magnates J.P. McManus and John Magnier creep up the register. ** 2000 - London shares touch record high of 450p as club enjoys on-field success and amid ownership speculation.

** 1999 - British government blocks a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch-controlled BSkyB. BSkyB starts cutting its stake. ** 1991 - Floated on the London Stock Exchange.

** 1989 - Property developer Michael Knighton makes an ultimately failed takeover attempt. ** 1984 - Louis Edwards' son Martin rejects takeover bid from publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell.

** 1958 - Manchester butcher Louis Edwards finances the club's rebuild after the Munich air crash. Takes a controlling interest in 1964. ** 1931 - James W. Gibson, a uniform manufacturer, takes over a club struggling in the Great Depression. Retains control until his death two decades later.

** 1902 - Club issued with a winding up order. Four local businessmen, including brewer John Henry Davies, invest and change name to Manchester United. ** 1892 - Club becomes a Limited Company.

** 1878 - Founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club, funded by Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway. ($1 = 0.8264 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022