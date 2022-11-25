Left Menu

I-League: Churchill Brothers score first point as they share spoils with Mumbai Kenkre FC

An early first-half goal by Azfar Noorani was cancelled out late in the second half by Lalkhawpuimawia as Churchill Brothers finally opened their account in the points table in their third outing.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:04 IST
I-League: Churchill Brothers score first point as they share spoils with Mumbai Kenkre FC
Mumbai Kenkre FC and Churchill Brothers players in action (Photo: . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hosts Mumbai Kenkre FC and Churchill Brothers played out a 1-1 draw in a highly competitive encounter of the I-League at the Cooperage in Mumbai on Thursday. An early first-half goal by Azfar Noorani was cancelled out late in the second half by Lalkhawpuimawia as Churchill Brothers finally opened their account in the points table in their third outing. Mumbai Kenkre FC now have four points from their three games.

The game started in a flash as Kenkre shot into the lead in the sixth minute when Ranjeet Pandre passed the ball to Azfar Noorani, who drifted inside the Churchill box from the left and finished flawlessly with an angular shot. Two minutes later, home team skipper Kiran Pandhare almost doubled the lead when his header skimmed past the goal following a corner taken by Aravindraj Rajan. As the match progressed, Churchill Brothers started making inroads into the rivals' box but the hosts too worked hard to foil the Goan attackers. In the 27th minute, Noorani received the ball in his own half and passed it for Pandre to catch the Churchill defence off-guard. However, Churchill custodian Albino Gomes came out of his line to deal with the attack competently.

Pandhare dominated the midfield for Kenkre, while Noorani remained a constant threat on the left through his skills and pace as the home side made a good impact through counterattacks. Churchill Brothers dominated the game in terms of ball possession but failed to test Kenkre goalkeeper Padam Chettri too many times. The second half started with Churchill receiving a freekick near the Kenkre penalty box in the 48th minute. Momo Cisse launched a powerful shot to the top corner but Chettri made an outstanding save to deny him what could have been a spectacular goal.

Ten minutes into the half, Churchill's Lamgoulen Hangshing received the ball on the right and crossed it for Richard Costa, whose attempt was saved by Chettri. On the other hand, in the 61st minute, Cisse made a mistake in judging Kynsailang Khongsit's cross which reached Pandre. But luckily for Churchill, Pandre's shot went over the crossbar. With seven minutes of regulation time left, The Red Machines equalised. Tana took a free kick aiming for Cisse in the box. The Churchill skipper flicked the ball for Joseph Clemente, who then headed it to Lalkhawpuimawia to slot home the equaliser.

After that, both teams tried their best to take full points home. In the end, Churchill got the closest as Tana launched a cross into the box from a corner kick in the final minute of add-on time. Cisse rose the highest but his header was straight at the keeper Chettri who grabbed the ball as the referee blew the final whistle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022