India concede last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in first hockey Test
Akashdeep Singh's hat-trick went in vain as India conceded a last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia in the high-scoring first hockey Test of the five-match series here on Saturday.
Akashdeep Singh (10th, 27th, 59th) scored thrice while skipper Harmanpreet Singh (31st) converted a penalty corner for India.
Australia's goals were scored by Lachlan Sharp (5th), Nathan Ephraums (21st), Tom Craig (41st) and Blake Govers (57th, 60th) who found the back of the Indian net twice from penalty corners towards the fag end of the match.
The game looked ending with a 4-4 scoreline but Govers scripted the home team's win with his last-minute goal. The second match of the series will be played on Sunday.
