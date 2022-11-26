Left Menu

FIFA WC: Australia leads Tunisia 1-0 at end of first-half

Australia launched the first attack from the left, but the cross from the flank was feeble to cause any threat. Following that play, Aaron Frank Mooy was fouled, giving Australia the game's first free kick, which the Tunisian defence deflected away effortlessly.

Australia vs Tunisia (Photo: Twitter@Socceroos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Australia leads Tunisia 1-0 after the end of an eventful first half at the Al-Janoub Stadium in a crucial group-D encounter. The early minutes of the first half saw both teams losing possession relatively easily as they looked to settle down in a crucial group D clash.

Australia launched the first attack from the left, but the cross from the flank was feeble to cause any threat. Following that play, Aaron Frank Mooy was fouled, giving Australia the game's first free kick, which the Tunisian defence deflected away effortlessly. Fans cheered as the stadium felt thunderous with their echoes as both teams looked to maintain possession and looked to dominate in the midfield.

As the game progressed, battles among the players ensued as things started to get tense. Mitchell Thomas Duke was faced with such a battle where the Tunisia player got the better of him. The game picked pace as Tunisia made its first inroad into the Aussie box in the 21st minute but the Aussie defenders were quick to shut the attack out.

Australia found success through Duke as the winger headed the ball into the net after the ball had rebounded off a Tunisia defender, giving his team a one-goal lead in the 23rd minute. The goal saw the Tunisian defenders come alive as they looked to keep out the Aussie attack at all costs, sometimes resorting to rough tackles but the Aussie forwards had their tails up due to the lead and looked to score again.

Mohamed Drager took a shot at the goal in the 41st minute but the change went begging as the Aussie defence blocked the kick. Australia were awarded a free-kick in the dying minutes of the game which also resulted in a corner but the Tunisian defence line was alert to evade it. (ANI)

