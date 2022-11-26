Rajasthan United beat Sudeva Delhi 3-1 in I-League

Rajasthan United returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 win over listless Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League here on Saturday.

Captain Martin Chaves struck in the 15th minute to put Rajasthan ahead but Delhi restored parity in six minutes with Tetsuaki Misawa bringing up the equaliser.

Britto PM (45+4th) scored during the first-half injury time to regain the lead for Rajasthan, while Aidar Mambetaliev found the target in the 86th minute.

This was Rajasthan United's second win from four matches which took them to fourth place on the table with seven points, while Sudeva Delhi remained at the bottom having lost four in a row.

Winless in their last two matches, Rajasthan United started on an aggressive note and earned back-to-back corners but created no real threat.

Lalliansanga Renthlei initiated the goal-scoring move from the top of box and he chipped it to Joseba Beitia, who put a cross into the six-yard area for Chaves to rise between the Sudeva defenders to head home.

A throw into the box by the Sudeva Delhi left-back Karthik Panicker found the Japan recruit Misawa, whose thumping volley on the turn gave Rajasthan goalkeeper Mohammad Rafique Ali Sardar no chance.

Hardik Bhatt was at the heart of Rajasthan defence and thwarted all of Sudeva's attempts, especially from Kosuke Uchida.

Just before the break, a blocked Beitia shot reached William Pauliankhum who then crossed it for Britto to regain their lead.

Chaves, who remained an influential force for the visitors, tried a long ranger in the 81st minute but it was fisted away by the Sudeva custodian Kabir Kohli.

Five minutes later, Aidar Mambetaliev doubled the lead for the Desert Warriors when Sudeva defender Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma failed to clear a shot from Cháves inside the six-yard box.

