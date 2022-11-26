Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League: Manjeet's super 10 powers Haryana Steelers to big win against Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers inflicted another all-out just before the final whistle and closed out a comprehensive victory against Patna Pirates.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:06 IST
Haryana Steelers in action Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Steelers put up a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to defeat Patna Pirates 33-23 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Raider Manjeet emerged as the best player for Haryana with 10 points, while raider Meetu Sharma chipped in with eight points in the game. Sachin and Rohit Gulia picked up a few raid points as the Pirates surged into the lead at 5-2 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Sachin caught Jaideep Dahiya and reduced the Steelers to just two members on the mat. But Meetu Sharma effected a couple of raids and kept the Haryana side in the game at 5-7. The Steelers tackled Sachin and levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 11th minute. Thereafter, the two sides kept trading points locked at 10-10 in the 17th minute. While Manjeet and Meetu picked up raid points for the Steelers, Gulia kept scoring raid points from the other end as the scoreline read 12-12 at the end of the first half.

Sajin C tackled Meetu and Rohit Gulia caught Manjeet in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates inched ahead at 16-12. However, the Steelers tackled Gulia in the 27th minute and stayed in the game at 14-16. Meetu tried to equalize the score for the Steelers, but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh tackled him as the Pirates continued to stay in the lead at 17-15. However, Manjeet pulled off a super raid in the 33rd minute and helped his team level the scores at 19-19. The Steelers later inflicted an all-out and took the lead at 23-21. Manjeet carried out another multi-point raid as the Haryana side attained a four-point lead at 25-21 in the 37th minute. The Steelers inflicted another all-out just before the final whistle and closed out a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

