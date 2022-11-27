FACTBOX-Soccer-Wales v England World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
* Wales must beat England and hope the match between the United States and Iran ends in a draw. If the other game has a winner, Wales must beat England by at least four goals. Previous meetings: * England and Wales have played 103 times since their first meeting in 1879. * England have beaten Wales 68 times and lost 14 while 21 games have ended in a draw.
- Country:
- Qatar
Wales play England in the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)
Where: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032
Odds: Wales win: 13/2
England win: 4/9 Draw: 10/3
Key stats: * England have beaten Wales in their last six meetings.
* England also kept a clean sheet in five of those matches * Gareth Bale is the only Welsh player to score against England in the 21st century when he opened the scoring in a 2-1 loss at the 2016 Euros.
