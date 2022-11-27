Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Wales v England World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

* Wales must beat England and hope the match between the United States and Iran ends in a draw. If the other game has a winner, Wales must beat England by at least four goals. Previous meetings: * England and Wales have played 103 times since their first meeting in 1879. * England have beaten Wales 68 times and lost 14 while 21 games have ended in a draw.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 27-11-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 15:37 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Wales v England World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Wales play England in the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 45,032

Odds: Wales win: 13/2

England win: 4/9 Draw: 10/3

Key stats: * England have beaten Wales in their last six meetings.

* England also kept a clean sheet in five of those matches * Gareth Bale is the only Welsh player to score against England in the 21st century when he opened the scoring in a 2-1 loss at the 2016 Euros.

* England will progress to the knockouts with a draw while a win will seal top spot in the group. * Wales must beat England and hope the match between the United States and Iran ends in a draw. If the other game has a winner, Wales must beat England by at least four goals.

Previous meetings: * England and Wales have played 103 times since their first meeting in 1879.

* England have beaten Wales 68 times and lost 14 while 21 games have ended in a draw. * The teams last played an international friendly in October 2020 which England won 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022