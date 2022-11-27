Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco switch goalkeepers before kick off v Belgium

There was no immediate explanation for the late change with a tweet, posted after kick off, from the Morocco Football Federation, simply saying: "Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium."

Morocco made a mystery switch of goalkeepers at the last moment before kickoff in their World Cup Group F game against Belgium as Munir El Kajoui came on to replace Yassine Bounou. Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his teammates for the singing of the national anthem and was seen in a lengthy discussion with the referee Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

El Kajoui then appeared for the team photo before kick off and took Bounou's place as the game at the Al Thumama Stadium got underway. There was no immediate explanation for the late change with a tweet, posted after kick off, from the Morocco Football Federation, simply saying: "Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Simon Jennings)

