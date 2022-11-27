Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia lead Canada 2-1 at halftime as Davies nets historic goal

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup but Andrej Kramaric equalised for Croatia and Marko Livaja put them in front to make it 2-1 at halftime in their Group F game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Davies scored his historic goal for the Canadians with a bullet header from a Tajon Buchanan cross after just over a minute of play, while Kramaric levelled in the 36th minute and Livaja scored just before the break.

