FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia lead 2-1 against Canada in half-time

Strikes from Andrej Kramaric and Marko Livaja put Croatia ahead against Canada in a Group F match being played here at Khalifa International Stadium. The Croatians at one stage were trailing behind by one goal but they made a comeback to level as well as take the lead going into half-time. Alphonso Davies headed in Tajon Buchanan's cross from close range to score Canada's first-ever World Cup goal. The Canadians took an early 1-0 lead in the second minute of the match.

Seven minutes later goal scorer Davies tried a through ball but Cyle Larin was caught offside. Marko Livaja made a first on-target attempt for Croatia with the help of Mateo Kovacic's assist but the attempt was saved in the 22nd minute of the match. Four minutes later Marcelo Brozovic tried a through ball but Marko Livaja was caught offside.

Croatians kept pressing as in the 35th minute Marko Livaja's right-footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. In the 36th minute, the 2018 finalists scored their first goal as Ivan Perisic's attempt allowed Andrej Kramaric's take a left-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the center of the goal to level the scores.

Croatia took a lead in the 44th minute when Marko Livaja's right-footed shot from outside the box went onto hit the bottom left corner. They maintained the lead going into half-time. Croatia came into this match after being held to a 0-0 draw against Morocco in their first match. On the other hand, the Canadians narrowly lost out to Belgium in their first game. (ANI)

