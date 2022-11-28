FACTBOX-Soccer-Poland v Argentina World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Poland play Argentina in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Stadium 974 Capacity: 44,089

Odds: Poland win: 7/1

Argentina win: 4/9 Draw: 16/5

Key stats: * Poland have kept a clean sheet in their last three World Cup matches, including both in 2022.

* Poland won four of their first seven World Cup games against South American sides (L3) but lost each of their last three in the competition without scoring a single goal. * Argentina lost their last two World Cup games against European nations - Croatia (3-0) and France (4-3) in 2018.

* Poland will advance with at least a draw, while Argentina may also advance with a draw depending on the result of the other group game. Previous meetings:

* This is the third time Poland and Argentina will meet at the World Cup. Poland won 3-2 in 1974 and Argentina won 2-0 four years later. Argentina have won six of their 11 meetings overall, with Poland winning three. The teams last played an international friendly in June 2011, which Poland won 2-1.

